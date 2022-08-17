The tech company OSR Enterprises AG, led by founder and CEO Orit Shifman, to double its R&D workforce

As the latest tsunami of hiring freezes and layoffs hits tech giants and startups worldwide, in what is described today as the most challenging time, OSR Enterprises AG announces mass hirings for expanding its R&D teams

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Enterprises AG, established in 2011 by the entrepreneur Orit Shifman, is recruiting hardware and software engineers, developers, and AI specialists for its advanced R&D centers worldwide, effectively doubling its R&D workforce.

Since 2011 OSR has been laying new technological foundations for the automotive industry by replacing the traditional distributed vehicular architecture with a centralized one. OSR's centralized architecture is based on a single AI-powered central-brain, the EVOLVER, which enables better, safer, and much smarter cars.

The EVOLVER (hardware and software) platform is an AI based multi-domain brain that facilitates different complex functionalities, such as Autonomous Driving, data monetization, advanced AI-based user services, driver and cabin monitoring etc., all with a proprietary multi-layer Cybersecurity protection.

OSR's new 'one brain per car' centralized vehicular E/E architecture methodology, is designed to replace the current traditional distributed architecture.

The EVOLVER (today in its 6th generation) is being sold to most of the world-leading automotive manufacturers and was first introduced to the public in its 3rd generation at the automobile exhibition in Frankfurt in 2017. The 4th generation was introduced two years later, as part of the cooperation between OSR Enterprises AG and Jaguar Land-Rover.

OSR works with leading automotive manufacturers globally and continues to expand. "Given the extensive activity of the company, we are growing today more than ever.", explains Orit Shifman, CEO and founder of OSR Enterprises AG. "We are hiring more employees these days, and in fact we will double our R&D manpower around the globe. We greatly appreciate the contribution of our employees to the success and advancement of the company as a pioneer and leader in our field", says Shifman. "We are planning ahead to expand our R&D centers worldwide. We are looking for creative engineers and developers, eager to be at the forefront of technology, revolutionizing the automotive industry and mobility experience."

