Zendure Addresses Energy Insecurity with Semi-Solid State Battery Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, one of the fastest growing start-ups in the energy tech sector, is on a mission to ensure everyone has access to reliable, affordable energy, and they've brought a new weapon ally into the fight: semi-solid state battery technology.

Semi-solid state batteries boast a higher energy density and greater damage resistance than lithium-ion phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, providing homes and businesses with more energy storage and enhanced product safety.

"Recent natural disasters, grid failures, and the rising cost of energy are becoming a critical concern for communities around the world. When people and communities are without power, even for a day, it's not just the comforts and conveniences of modern life that are lost, rather energy is about survival and connection. Zendure is offering a solution that delivers energy security and long-term cost savings," said Bryan Liu, CEO & Founder of Zendure.

Since the Industrial Revolution, the global annual temperature has increased in total by a little more than 1 degree Celsius according to NRDC , leading to a worsening global warming problem. This in turn contributes to heat waves and other adverse weather conditions and causes serious problems for people in vulnerable regions.

Recently, the U.S. Government passed a transformative bill that takes action on global warming and provides " the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push ," according to the Associated Press.

Texas, whose population is growing rapidly, has struggled to meet the needs of the nearly 30 million people who already live there. Natural gas is a major source of energy for the state, and particularly during periods of high demand. Last year's winter storm left millions of Texans without heat and electricity , causing significant financial damage and a humanitarian crisis.

According to a natural gas analyst for S&P Global Platts Parker Fawcett , gathering lines freeze, wells grow extremely cold, and pumps lose power. As a result, gas and liquid fuel cannot reach the communities that need them, cutting off millions from access to medicine, medical care, and communication, and emergency services.

Zendure plans to tackle blackouts and other infrastructure failures with SuperBase V, the company's new portable, high-performance power station featuring semi-solid state batteries for the first time. SuperBase V is suited to a variety of applications–including household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging–and boasts several industry-leading features:

The first system with semi-solid state batteries for enhanced capacity and safety

120V/240V dual voltage from one unit

6.4kWh to 64kWh expandable capacity

Up to 6.6kW dual-recharge

Up to 3,000W solar input

Independent RV output from Satellite Expansion Batteries

Support for public charging stations and Level 2 charging for electric vehicles

