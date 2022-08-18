CMIT Solutions Hits Revenue Goal Years Ahead of Target Date

Leading IT Services Franchise Reaches $100 Million Revenue Milestone

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMIT Solutions, the nation's leading managed service provider (MSP) of information technology (IT) services to the small and medium-sized business community, has achieved a significant milestone. The company has reached $100 million in systemwide revenue.

In 2019, CMIT Solutions had $68 million in systemwide revenue and was on a growth trajectory to reach $100 million by 2026. In 2020, the then new CEO, Roger Lewis, rallied the organization around a new vision statement. Lewis says, "We set a goal to become a $100 million MSP servicing the IT needs of small and medium-sized businesses as a unified brand by the end of 2023." For this to become a reality, Lewis implemented a series of growth strategies, including pivoting marketing to focus extensively on lead generation by creating in-depth marketing programs which measure influenced revenue. Next, the company brought MSP sales training in house and introduced repeatable, scalable processes throughout the organization. The entire system's mindset shifted to marketing and growing the business. These programs paid huge dividends resulting in CMIT Solutions' achievement of this milestone within the third quarter of 2022, more than a year ahead of the vision statement timeline Lewis set for the system.

In his congratulatory speech to the system franchisees, Lewis stated, "I'm incredibly inspired by each and every one of you. Your perseverance, your heart, and the many, many ways you support one another. It is unbelievable. It is unstoppable! You've earned this moment. $100 million dollars! Congratulations!"

According to Paul Dippell, an MSP industry analyst, reaching $100 million in revenue puts CMIT Solutions within the ranks of the top 25 revenue-grossing MSPs, specifically for small and medium-sized businesses.

"This achievement is the direct result of our franchisees' dedication to their customers. Every day, CMIT Solutions' local teams go the extra mile to support the businesses in their communities," said Lewis. "I'm looking forward to continuing this momentum and seeing how far we go in the coming years as we strengthen our reputation as the leading brand within the IT MSP space."

The system has honed its focus on continued growth with strategic marketing and sales programs combined with strong technology provider partnerships. A monthly marketing playbook was introduced to the system to provide franchisees with a fully developed guide to assist in further spreading awareness of CMIT Solutions within each local community. These efforts aid in the brand's ability to connect with clients and motivate franchise candidates.

A proven franchise model has contributed to the triumph that CMIT Solutions has achieved in recent years. So far within 2022, the company has been recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine and several of its women franchise owners were recognized in CRN's Women of the Channel list. With 250-plus locations nationwide, CMIT Solutions' momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

CMIT Solutions is widely recognized as the frontrunner among IT service providers for the small and mid-sized organizations in the United States and Canada. Offering a broad spectrum of proactive computer maintenance, monitoring, cybersecurity, and virtual technology packages, along with quick response support when unexpected crises occur, CMIT Solutions has carved out its niche as an industry innovator specializing in working with businesses in franchisees' local communities.

