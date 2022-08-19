GoTopless Day 2022: Support equal gender topless equality to change the world

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International organization, GoTopless, proudly celebrates its 15th annual GoTopless day on Sunday, August 21, 2022 with events in the US, Canada, and Europe. According to GoTopless, achieving topless equality will actually change the world.

"By defending women's right to go topless, we are fighting against wars, we are fighting against poverty, we are fighting against child starvation, we are changing the world. It's not by changing big things that we fight revolutions, but by changing everyday details. If men can go topless anywhere they want, women can do the same.[...] A peaceful future is a future led by women," stated Maitreya Rael—spiritual leader & GoTopless founder.

"During the upcoming GoTopless Day (or any day for that matter), women are urged to take the lead and exercise their topless right wherever it is legal, e.g., Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, Holland, Colombia, South America, and several U.S. states including New York, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary of topless equality this year (People V. Santorelli, 1992)," said Nadine Gary—GoTopless President and Raelian Guide.

"In places where it is still illegal, women must work up their courage to challenge topless gender discrimination. This Saturday in Lauzanne, Switzerland, for instance, Swiss GoTopless activists will stand up against a public pool ordinance that bars topless women from swimming or walking topless but that, oddly enough, tolerates it if they remain seated or lying down! And the rule does not apply to men!" added Gary.

In the US, over the past decade, both GoTopless and Free The Nipple advocates have been actively fighting topless gender discrimination through the courts with varying degrees of success.

"Sometimes, District Court judges outrageously rule that "the people's sensibility" overrides gender equality (the same argument was once used to legally defend racism) but in one instance the ruling was pronounced in favor of topless equality and 6 western states suddenly embraced topless equality. So far, none of the cases were heard by the U.S. Supreme Court," said Gary.

According to Ms. Gary, in Europe and other places around the world, the last two decades have seen a trendy wind of repression influencing the younger generation of women who have unconsciously begun imitating the American puritanical culture portrayed in popular movie networks and on social media, and GoTopless constantly strives to educate women of their right.

"All women who want no discrimination against their gender, who want to see women with the same power as men, need to promote the right to go topless, not as a shy little wish, but as an act of revolution. Women, look the men in the eye and say 'I have the same right as you, and no one will stop me. I go topless because I want to change the world," concluded Maitreya Rael.

