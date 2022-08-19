Leith Automotive Teams Up with Morrisville Cars and Coffee to Boost Job Recruitment

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As career opportunities in automotive service, parts and sales continue to grow due to increased customer demand, Leith Automotive Group is looking to hire hardworking car enthusiasts to fill vacancies throughout the company.

The demand for skilled automotive technicians, especially, is expected to increase over the next several years nationwide. According to the United States Department of Labor, the transportation industry needs to fill nearly 100,000 technician job openings on average annually, between now and 2029.

With a forecast like that, Leith is looking for innovative ways to attract new, qualified applicants, and one of the strategies the company has employed involves teaming with one of the largest, year-round car shows in the region, Morrisville Cars and Coffee. It's a free event to the public that features all makes and models of vehicles. It takes place the first Saturday of the month from 8-11 a.m. at 5425 Page Road in Durham.

By going to where car enthusiasts go, Leith is hoping to find people who not only love cars, but who are also willing to work hard for a company that offers many great benefits to the right candidate. New Leith hires will find competitive starting pay, profit sharing, paid training, employee discounts and a full benefits package, just to name a few.

"Our goal is to find other like-minded car enthusiasts that have a passion for the automotive industry like we do and are looking for a place to have a career, not just another job," said Rodney Britt of Leith Toyota in Raleigh.

Leith also recruits heavily from Wake Tech Community College, NASCAR Tech/Universal Technical Institute and the automotive program at Chapel Hill High School.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for five years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

