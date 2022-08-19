ProfNet Expert Alerts for August 19, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Sensor Systems, Aerospace and Defense Science and Technology

Sensor Solutions that Rival Human Perception

Automotive Electronics and the Supply Chain

Go-to-Market Strategies for Technology Disruptors

Automotive Technology and Business Models

Business/Finance for High-Growth Companies

Leadership in Times of Ambiguity/Change

MEDIA JOBS

South China Morning Post : US Macroeconomy Correspondent ( Washington D.C. )

With Intelligence: US Editor, Hedge Funds ( New York )

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

We're Sold on These 5 Real Estate News Sites

Back-to-School Must-Reads: Homeschool Blogs, Part 1

Sensor Systems, Aerospace and Defense Science and Technology

Dr. Allan Steinhardt

Chief Scientist

AEye, Inc.

"Biomimicry is the science of exploring how natural systems operate and seeking to mimic that in engineered systems. So, when you look at how the human eye operates, it's profoundly different from a camera. The human eye looks at certain regions, it gets cued off of certain motion shapes, and then the human brain will focus more attention on areas of interest."

Sensor systems, as well as Aerospace and Defense science and technology

https://www.linkedin.com/in/allan-steinhardt-a8a738b/

Website: https://www.aeye.ai/

Media contact: Andie Davis, andie@landispr.com

Sensor Solutions that Rival Human Perception

Luis Dussan

Founder, CTO, President

AEye, Inc.

"A lot of people think perception is a software problem, but I think of it as a total system problem. Software is only one part of the system. The other part is the sensor, the delivery of the data to a perception engine, and then, of course, the perception engine itself. Understanding this is critical to building better, safer perception."

Cutting-edge sensor solutions that rival human perception

https://www.linkedin.com/in/luis-dussan-3704516/

Website: https://www.aeye.ai/

Media contact: Andie Davis, andie@landispr.com

Automotive Electronics and the Supply Chain

Rick Tewell

COO

AEye, Inc.

"Over the last couple of years, we've learned that for items that are hard to make and single-sourced, like semiconductors, we have to modify our process from just-in-time inventory to allow buffer time. As an operations person in the lidar industry, it's important to ask the question, 'what do we need to do to balance long-lead time items?'"

Automotive electronics and the supply chain

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ricktewell/

Website: https://www.aeye.ai/

Media contact: Andie Davis, andie@landispr.com

Go-to-Market Strategies for Technology Disruptors

Steve Lambright

CMO

AEye, Inc.

"Silicon Valley is built on the idea of being disruptive: disrupting technologies, disrupting markets, disrupting established companies and business models, and finding new ways of doing things. Sometimes it is appropriate. Sometimes it's better to leverage something that's existing in order to gain greater market momentum, faster."

Go-to-market strategies for technology disruptors

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenlambright/

Website: https://www.aeye.ai/

Media contact: Andie Davis, andie@landispr.com

Automotive Technology and Business Models

Jordan Greene

Co-founder, GM of Automotive, VP of Corporate Development

AEye, Inc.

"The market is rapidly evolving toward a new era of mobility and software-driven vehicles. This change is driven by the growing prevalence of software within cars and the ability to upgrade that software to add new features and functionality over time."

Automotive Technology and business models

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordan-greene-17614030/

Website: https://www.aeye.ai/

Media contact: Andie Davis, andie@landispr.com

Business/Finance for High-Growth Companies

Bob Brown

CFO

AEye, Inc.

"High-growth companies require nimbleness and aggressiveness married with a structure that enables you to retain speed and quick decision-making while putting processes in place that are critical to successful growth.

Business/finance for high-growth companies

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-brown-65592/

Website: https://www.aeye.ai/

Media contact: Andie Davis, andie@landispr.com

Leadership in Times of Ambiguity/Change

Blair LaCorte

CEO

AEye, Inc.

"Great leaders are adaptive. Just having the right vision very rarely gets you to the outcome you want. It's having the ability to execute that vision in a thoughtful way through the eyes of the person you're partnering or working with. Adaptive leadership requires a willingness to redefine objectives to ensure you are constantly delivering value to your partners and customers."

Leadership in times of ambiguity/change

https://www.linkedin.com/in/blair-lacorte-68084/

Website: https://www.aeye.ai/

Media contact: Andie Davis, andie@landispr.com

WE'RE SOLD ON THESE 5 REAL ESTATE NEWS SITES . Here is our list of some of the top real estate news sites for staying up to date on the current housing market.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL MUST-READS: HOMESCHOOL BLOGS, PART 1 . If you're a homeschooler, considering the switch, or need help balancing parent and teacher roles, these homeschool blogs can help.

