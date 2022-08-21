SonicWall Earns Prestigious 2022 CRN Annual Report Card Award for Enterprise Network Security

Solution providers score SonicWall highest as top-performing channel provider for enterprise network security

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named the cybersecurity leader as one of the winners in the Enterprise Network Security category of the 2022 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. This award honors the industry's top technology vendors for success in providing high levels of satisfaction for channel partners through innovative products, services and partner programs.

"As a 100% channel company, we remain completely committed to delivering our partners and customers with the absolute best products and support to face today's increasingly complicated security challenges," said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. "We're excited to be recognized by CRN, especially knowing that they celebrate best-in-class vendors that are committed to driving partner growth and demonstrating outstanding channel performance. SonicWall is uniquely positioned to help partners, including MSSPs, evolve and help facilitate their growth."

With 37 years of history, CRN's ARC Awards recognize best-in-class vendors devoted to boosting IT channel growth through innovation in technology and partner strategy. Through the ARC Awards — known as one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry — solution providers offer key feedback that commends technology manufacturers for designing channel-friendly product offerings, developing strong partner programs, and building long-term successful relationships with solution providers.

SonicWall's SecureFirst Partner Program and its industry-leading security products help partners and MSSPs exceed customer demands. More than 17,000 active SonicWall partners help protect our customers every day, and because of them SonicWall is one of the unquestioned leaders in the cybersecurity space.

The ARC Awards are based on an invitation-only research survey conducted by The Channel Company. Responses from 3,000 solution providers across North America were evaluated in this year's survey, rating 82 vendor partners across four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. Scores were awarded in 25 major product categories in technology areas that are critical to channel partner success.

"It's our pleasure to honor vendors that consistently deliver top-performing products and services to establish and foster successful channel partner relationships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "In addition to highlighting our winners, CRN's Annual Report Card Awards provide vendors with actionable feedback and insight into their current standing with partners that can be incorporated into their channel strategies in the future."

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company's XChange 2022 conference, taking place August 21-23 in Denver, Colorado. Coverage of the CRN 2022 ARC results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN Magazine.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

