Floyd's 99 Barbershop Partners with Fishman Public Relations to Capitalize on Franchise Growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop, a unique, full-service haircare franchise specializing in expert cuts in an amplified environment, announced today a partnership with Fishman Public Relations (Fishman PR), the franchise industry's leading public relations and content marketing agency, to assist with the brand's continued growth across the country. This partnership comes as Floyd's 99 Barbershop looks to expand upon its 127 locations nationwide, more than a third of which are franchise-owned and operated. Fishman PR's efforts will look to amplify Floyd's 99 Barbershop's targeted development in key markets, as well as grow the brand's recognition and presence within the franchising community.

https://franchise.floydsbarbershop.com/ (PRNewswire)

"Fishman PR's proven track record of aiding in the growth of some of the most successful franchise brands through strategic public relations and content marketing efforts is the exact touch Floyd's needs to take our brand to the next level," said Joe Zemla, Floyd's 99 Barbershop Senior Director of Franchising. "Much like Fishman PR, Floyd's 99 Barbershop prides itself on the ability to expand while maintaining that special, family-owned atmosphere of a close-knit community amongst our employees and franchisees."

Floyd's 99 Barbershop's company values align with those of Fishman PR's in that they're always looking for ways to improve upon their business, whether it's expanding the brand's inclusivity for clientele to offer services to everyone, including women and children, or continuing to grow their technical education department. As part of Floyd's 99 Barbershop's people-first philosophy, the brand strategically focuses on ways to provide an excellent experience, not only for clients, but also for staff by adding an employee-focused app, innovative contests and incentives, and providing a career path and development for every employee.

"Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a proven brand with a rich history of superior client service, which aligns perfectly with our values at Fishman PR," said Brad Fishman, Co-CEO of Fishman PR. "Through our partnership, our team of PR experts are ready to help them further expand their franchise system by increasing brand recognition and attracting the right prospects to the brand."

Floyd's carries a $1.198 million average unit volume (AUV) across its 127 locations. Each shop has its own vibe showcased by their exclusive hand-curated poster wall highlighting musical greats throughout the decades with special emphasis on local artists. Their shops feature retro industrial funk finishes, stainless steel countertops, black subway tile and Edison bulbs. Floyd's offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own retail line of grooming products. In addition to traditional hair services, Floyd's is known for its iconic barbershop straight-razor neck shave with hot lather and steamed towels and a complimentary shoulder massage after each service. With the help of Fishman PR, Floyd's 99 Barbershop plans to have over 150 locations open by the end of 2023. To learn more Floyd's 99 Barbershop, please visit: floydsbarbershop.com.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 127 locations in 14 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Floyd's 99 Barbershop