Accreditation recognizes company's commitment to quality, operational excellence and customer satisfaction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Air (GPS®), a leader in indoor air quality, today announced that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification after undergoing and passing an intensive third-party audit of the organization's policies, processes and overall commitment to quality, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

GPS Air Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification (PRNewswire)

ISO 9001:2015 certification is earned by validating the implementation of a quality management system (QMS) that ensures products and services consistently meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, improve customer satisfaction and conform to specified requirements for quality assurance.

"Earning ISO 9001:2015 certification is certainly gratifying and an important milestone for our organization, further underscoring our commitment to quality and earning our customers' trust and business each day with every interaction, big and small," said Glenn Brinckman, chief executive officer. "The ISO certification process takes GPS to the next level, providing our teams with Quality Management System and supporting processes that hold us each accountable and focused on continuous improvement."

ISO, the International Organization for Standardization, is an independent, non-governmental organization that develops voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. GPS' ISO 9001:2015 certification was issued by Audit3, based near Greenville, South Carolina.

ABOUT GPS:

Since its founding in 2008, GPS' NBPI™ technology has been installed in thousands of locations including research labs, healthcare facilities, schools, universities and airports. NPBI uses a unique and patented low energy, soft ionization technology application that works in concert with HVAC systems as part of a multi-layered approach to help reduce airborne particles and improve indoor air quality. GPS is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.gpsair.com.

Global Plasma Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Global Plasma Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GPS Air