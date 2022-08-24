Former VMware Cybersecurity Leader Tom Kellermann Joins Contrast Security as Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy

Experienced cyber leader to lead the government and financial industry strategy and accelerate information sharing between public and private sectors

Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure as they code, today announced the appointment of Tom Kellermann , who will serve as the company's Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy.

As a Contrast leader, Kellermann will be responsible for developing and overseeing the company's government and financial sector strategy, which will include advising government agencies, standard bodies, financial institutions, insurers and regulators. In addition, Kellermann will facilitate a new, industrywide approach to sharing strategic, software-layer cyberintelligence.

"While there has been some progress to increase the information sharing of cyberintelligence between the private and public sectors, as an industry we are still missing a significant opportunity to really strengthen the collective position against software attacks," said Alan Naumann, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Contrast Security. "One of Tom's personal missions is to work towards the advancement and proactive defense of both the nation's critical infrastructure and financial sector. I believe his addition to the team will help us accelerate the impact of Contrast's offerings and increase our ability to be a great partner in those sectors."

Kellermann has more than 23 years of experience, which will be critical as Contrast expands its work with the government and financial sectors. Prior to joining Contrast, he held the positions of Head of Cybersecurity Strategy for VMware and Chief Cybersecurity Officer for Carbon Black Inc. In 2020, he was appointed to the Cyber Investigations Advisory Board for the United States Secret Service and was appointed a commissioner on the Commission on Cyber Security in 2008 for the 44th president of the United States.

"In 2022, the digital transformation of organizations has been hijacked due to the surge in application attacks and attacks on APIs. In order to combat growing threats, we must not only shift left in cybersecurity but build security into the entire SDLC [Software Development Life Cycle] in order to defend from within," said Tom Kellermann, Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy at Contrast Security. "I am proud to join Contrast Security, and Jeff Williams — who I believe is a pioneer in the industry — to lead cyber strategy and drive our mission of protecting code security and ultimately the software that we rely on daily."

To find out more about Contrast and its Secure Code Platform, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/platform .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive code security platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

