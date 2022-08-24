RaySearch postpones the publication of the company's interim report for January - June 2022

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has decided to postpone the publication of the company's interim report for January 1 - June 30, 2022 to August 29, 2022. The previously stated date was August 25, 2022.



The reason for the postponement is that the company needs more time to clarify an accounting issue.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

