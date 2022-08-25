Intermap and Lufthansa Systems Join the OneSky Future of Flight Program

Enhancing flight safety around the world

Providing the world's only aviation-certified terrain model

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, together with Lufthansa Systems, today announced it has joined the OneSky Future of Flight program.

The OneSky Future of Flight program aims to help ecosystem partners like Intermap and Lufthansa Systems navigate the challenges of integrating their technology with air traffic management solutions. Intermap and Lufthansa Systems will combine their powerful terrain data, including vegetation and buildings, with OneSky's world-class airspace management system. The integrated technology will empower users with best-of-breed data and analytics to enhance flight safety.

Lufthansa Systems and Intermap collaborated to develop Lido Surface Data NEXTView (NEXTView), the world's first high-resolution global terrain dataset designed for the aviation industry. It provides the highest quality, continually updated data by combining Intermap's industry-leading global surface models with Lufthansa Systems' airport database. NEXTView is the only aviation-certified terrain model on the market allowing direct integration into cockpit systems.

Chris Kucera, Co-Founder of OneSky and Head of Partnerships, said, "OneSky is excited to have Intermap and Lufthansa Systems aboard the Future of Flight program. We look forward to working with them to expand Aeronautical Information Management systems to include terrain and urban obstruction data for the emerging low altitude airspace domain."

"Intermap is excited to participate in the Future of Flight program with OneSky," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "It is a critical time for the Unmanned Aerial Systems industry as safety standards and regulations are being formulated around the world. NEXTView will be central to safe and efficient Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operations, ensuring the industry is able to expand safely for the public and property owners, while supporting emerging business models for operators."

"We see an increasing need for high-resolution and highly accurate digital surface models in the UTM and AAM industry to be able to navigate safely in close vicinity of the ground," said Fabio Fornallaz, Product Owner of Lido Surface Data. "Our extensive experience in the traditional aviation industry, together with our accurate global navigation products, will enable safe and efficient operations in this emerging industry."

Intermap is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions with longstanding expertise in the field of digital elevation models. Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG is a leading airline IT provider with the ability to combine profound industry know-how with forward-looking technological expertise and has lived by its slogan "We're into IT" for more than 25 years. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, the company offers its more than 350 customers an extensive range of IT products and services for the aviation industry, many of which are market leaders.

Learn more about the OneSky Future of Flight program and how you can become a member here.

Intermap Reader Advisory

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

View original content:

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation