Talon International Launches Anti-Counterfeit & Consumer Engagement Technology, StegVision

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon International is excited to launch breakthrough anti-counterfeit and consumer engagement technology: StegVision functions off an easy-to-use app that helps businesses and consumers combat counterfeit products across all industries and create powerful engagement(s) with their consumers.

By combining AI, machine learning, computer vision, and steganography, StegVision encodes invisible unique labels or markings for brands and products. Algorithms are placed within the label design that only StegVision's app can see. By giving each brand or product its own unique invisible markings, StegVision prevents fake products and counterfeit items from easily entering the market and being sold as originals.

Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon, said, "Counterfeit products and difficulties with product authentication cause many businesses unmanageable losses. Furthermore, customers need to have confidence in the retailer they're buying from. Should they discover a brand selling counterfeit products, their perception of that company would change drastically, and they would be unlikely to make a purchase. Now, with StegVision, consumers can buy with certainty, and brands can protect their products from counterfeiting."

One element brands will love about StegVision is how easy it is to implement and roll out. Their anti-counterfeiting solutions require no changes to the clients existing artwork, logo, or design. There's no need for invasive tags, QR codes, or expensive printing methods: production processes can stay as they are.

StegVision opens a new marketing communications channel, giving brands direct access to engaged consumers. The moment of authentication is a crucial step in the purchasing decision. Empowering brands to interact with consumers instantly will be game-changing for conversions.

It has become much easier to produce and distribute counterfeit products. The rise in internet shopping and international shipping has created a global network of fakes. StegVision gives brands control over their distribution network and provides a direct connection to retailers and customers.

Having consulted some of the biggest names across multiple industries, Talon International discovered prevalent counterfeiting issues and reviewed the problems with existing anti-counterfeit solutions. From there, development began, creating a SaaS platform and app that businesses and consumers can have confidence in.

Consumers can now use the StegVision technology within their favorite brand's app and begin scanning products to check for authenticity. Seamless API integration allows businesses to introduce StegVision to their existing systems.

Unlike other anti-counterfeiting apps, StegVision sees its technology as being revolutionary for all industries, particularly those facing a battle against counterfeiting, including fashion, wine, toys, pharmaceuticals, and more.

To learn more about StegVision and discover how you can implement anti-counterfeit technology into your production processes, visit https://stegvision.com/.

About Talon International & StegVision Technology:

Talon International invented the world's first zipper in 1893. Since then, they've been leading the way with solutions in tags, labeling, custom trim, and printed marketing solutions. They continue to move forward with protecting brand integrity to serve consumers with confidence, thanks to the introduction of StegVision anti-counterfeiting solutions.

