Yunji Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20221.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB284.0 million ( US$42.4 million ), compared with RMB570.7 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the negative impact of the outbreaks of the highly-transmissible Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 in the first half of 2022 on the Company's operations and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales. The COVID-19 outbreaks in the first half of 2022 have caused varying degrees of temporary shutdowns and delays in production and operation of the Company's suppliers (especially private label suppliers), third-party merchants, third-party logistics service providers and other business partners, leading to temporary shortages of certain merchandise and delays in logistics services as well as delays in the research and development and new product launch processes associated with the Company's private label suppliers. Consumers' willingness to spend on discretionary products in the first half of 2022 has also declined compared with that in the same period of 2021 2 . This has negatively affected and may continue to negatively affect the Company's revenues and operations in 2022, depending on the future development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Repeat purchase rate3 in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was 79.0%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "During the second quarter, the resurgence of COVID-19 and widespread pandemic-related control measures limited our promotional activities and customer outreach efforts, and caused disruptions throughout our supply chain. In the face of these transitory macro headwinds, we have been increasingly focused on our private label brands and optimization of our online marketing and customer service. In June, as the majority of the areas impacted by the pandemic returned to a normalized situation, our operations, including logistics, customer service, and new product launches, gradually recovered."

"Our financial resilience has enabled us to successfully navigate this challenging quarter. We improved our gross margin to 40.6% compared with 35.1% in the same period of 2021 and we aim to further enhance our cost structure to increase operational efficiency in the second half of 2022." said Mr. Peng Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues from sales of merchandise, net decreased by 49.8% to RMB237.1 million ( US$35.4 million ) from RMB472.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB42.1 million ( US$6.3 million ), compared with RMB88.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Other revenues decreased by 55.3% to RMB4.7 million ( US$0.7 million ) from RMB10.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 54.5% to RMB168.8 million (US$25.2 million), or 59.4% of total revenues, from RMB370.5 million, or 64.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the second quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses decreased by 16.2% to RMB156.6 million (US$23.4 million) from RMB186.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 14.1% to RMB43.1 million ( US$6.4 million ), or 15.2% of total revenues, from RMB50.1 million , or 8.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales and (ii) decreased service fees charged by third-party payment settlement platforms.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 5.3% to RMB58.2 million ( US$8.7 million ), or 20.5% of total revenues, from RMB61.5 million , or 10.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in member management fees, partially offset by an increase in private label promotion expenses.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 27.1% to RMB23.6 million ( US$3.5 million ), or 8.3% of total revenues, from RMB32.4 million , or 5.7% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements and (ii) reduced server costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 26.1% to RMB31.7 million ( US$4.7 million ), or 11.2% of total revenues, from RMB42.9 million , or 7.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021, primarily due to (i) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements and (ii) lower professional service fees.

Loss from operations was RMB30.0 million (US$4.5 million), compared with income from operations of RMB16.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Financial income, net was RMB12.3 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB7.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to (i) increased fair value of equity securities with readily determinable fair value and (ii) increased wealth management products interest income.

Net loss was RMB25.0 million (US$3.7 million), compared with net income of RMB17.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)4 was RMB17.1 million (US$2.6million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB23.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.01, compared with basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.01 in the same period of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors has approved to extend the term of its previously announced US$20 million share repurchase program for another six months. The Company's board of directors will continue to review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize further adjustment of its terms and size.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

567,204

252,432

37,687 Restricted cash

62,528

48,811

7,286 Short-term investments

380,052

343,924

51,346 Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB7,225 and

RMB7,139, respectively)

118,166

116,673

17,419 Advance to suppliers

59,437

57,750

8,622 Inventories, net

84,500

97,446

14,548 Amounts due from related parties

2,532

1,926

288 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(Allowance for credit losses of RMB4,791

and RMB5,443, respectively)

430,717

418,534

62,486













Total current assets

1,705,136

1,337,496

199,682













Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

12,842

171,403

25,590 Long-term investments

381,401

412,369

61,565 Deferred tax assets

17,497

15,022

2,243 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

5,420

2,722

407 Other non-current assets (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB488 and RMB483,

respectively)

227,674

147,297

21,991













Total non-current assets

644,834

748,813

111,796













Total assets

2,349,970

2,086,309

311,478















YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

254,839

203,329

30,356 Deferred revenue

105,752

28,078

4,192 Incentive payables to members5

265,612

234,123

34,954 Member management fees payable

15,570

10,320

1,541 Other payable and accrued liabilities

202,786

158,421

23,652 Amounts due to related parties

15,630

11,637

1,737 Operating lease liabilities - current

5,571

4,529

676













Total current liabilities

865,760

650,437

97,108













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities

3,123

606

91 Deferred tax liabilities

2,572

-

-













Total non-current liabilities

5,695

606

91













Total Liabilities

871,455

651,043

97,199

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

70

70

10 Less: Treasury stock

(44,228)

(53,143)

(7,934) Additional paid-in capital

7,342,344

7,320,091

1,092,861 Statutory reserve

14,019

14,019

2,093 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

(15,664)

32,400

4,837 Accumulated deficit

(5,818,645)

(5,879,043)

(877,718) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity

1,477,896

1,434,394

214,149 Non-controlling interests

619

872

130 Total shareholders' equity

1,478,515

1,435,266

214,279 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,349,970

2,086,309

311,478

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:























Sales of merchandise, net

472,081

237,135

35,403

1,043,969

527,590

78,767 Marketplace revenue

88,174

42,140

6,291

183,548

89,566

13,372 Other revenues

10,467

4,676

699

18,602

9,374

1,399 Total revenues

570,722

283,951

42,393

1,246,119

626,530

93,538 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues

(370,521)

(168,758)

(25,195)

(809,886)

(360,075)

(53,758) Fulfilment

(50,118)

(43,067)

(6,430)

(114,952)

(91,981)

(13,732) Sales and marketing

(61,477)

(58,193)

(8,688)

(157,802)

(108,843)

(16,250) Technology and content

(32,407)

(23,612)

(3,525)

(69,895)

(47,752)

(7,129) General and administrative

(42,888)

(31,714)

(4,735)

(116,956)

(62,937)

(9,396) Total operating cost and expenses

(557,411)

(325,344)

(48,573)

(1,269,491)

(671,588)

(100,265) Other operating income

2,657

11,417

1,704

19,571

17,526

2,617 Income/(loss) from operations

15,968

(29,976)

(4,476)

(3,801)

(27,532)

(4,110) Financial income/(loss) net

7,795

12,259

1,830

28,281

(23,011)

(3,436) Foreign exchange loss, net

(1,248)

(7,400)

(1,105)

(1,077)

(7,713)

(1,152) Other non-operating income, net

7,489

40

6

8,402

2,063

308 Income/(loss) before income tax

expense, and equity in loss of

affiliates, net of tax

30,004

(25,077)

(3,745)

31,805

(56,193)

(8,390) Income tax (expense)/benefit

(7,714)

919

137

(10,963)

(4,405)

(658) Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(5,332)

(874)

(131)

(7,856)

(1,329)

(198) Net income/(loss)

16,958

(25,032)

(3,739)

12,986

(61,927)

(9,246) Less: net (loss)/income attributable to

non-controlling interests shareholders

(56)

183

27

(205)

(216)

(32) Net income/(loss) attributable to

YUNJI INC.

17,014

(25,215)

(3,766)

13,191

(61,711)

(9,214)

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

(CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income/(loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

17,014

(25,215)

(3,766)

13,191

(61,711)

(9,214) Net income/(loss)

16,958

(25,032)

(3,739)

12,986

(61,927)

(9,246) Other comprehensive (loss)/income























Foreign currency translation

adjustment

(19,219)

53,036

7,918

(12,744)

48,064

7,176 Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(2,261)

28,004

4,179

242

(13,863)

(2,070) Less: total comprehensive

(loss)/income attributable to non-

controlling interests shareholders

(56)

183

27

(205)

(216)

(32) Total comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to YUNJI INC.

(2,205)

27,821

4,152

447

(13,647)

(2,038) Net income/(loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

17,014

(25,215)

(3,766)

13,191

(61,711)

(9,214) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

net earnings/(loss) per share, basic

and diluted

2,140,954,126

2,109,469,102

2,109,469,102

2,137,900,343

2,128,400,114

2,128,400,114 Net earnings/(loss) per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic

0.01

(0.01)

-

0.01

(0.03)

- Diluted

0.01

(0.01)

-

0.01

(0.03)

-

YUNJI INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation expenses included

in:























Technology and content

787

968

144

2,681

2,164

323 General and administrative

5,934

6,621

989

24,781

11,399

1,702 Fulfillment

(152)

212

32

(215)

830

124 Sales and marketing

335

133

20

695

(192)

(29) Total

6,904

7,934

1,185

27,942

14,201

2,120

YUNJI INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE

FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Reconciliation of Net income/(loss) to

Adjusted Net income/(loss):























Net income/(loss)

16,958

(25,032)

(3,739)

12,986

(61,927)

(9,246) Add: Share-based compensation

6,904

7,934

1,185

27,942

14,201

2,120 Adjusted net income/(loss)

23,862

(17,098)

(2,554)

40,928

(47,726)

(7,126)

1. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 2. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China. 3. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned. 4. Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. 5. As of June 30, 2022, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members starting this year.

