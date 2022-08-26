Fosun International Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with HSBC China

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited ("Fosun International", stock code: 00656.HK) and HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited ("HSBC China") renewed a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") today to provide strong support for Fosun International and its subsidiaries ("Fosun") in the aspects of global operation and investment capabilities, growth strategies, financial resources, etc.

In the presence of Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International, and Wang Yunfeng, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC China, Zhang Houlin, Senior Vice President and Co-CFO of Fosun International, and Ma Jian, Executive Vice President, Country Head of Commercial Banking of HSBC China signed a strategic cooperation agreement today at Fosun's Bund Finance Center in Shanghai, marking further cooperation between Fosun and HSBC. The two parties will work together to support the strategic goal of stabilizing economic growth, promote the high-quality development of private enterprises, and make new and greater contributions to advance both the pandemic prevention and economic and social development.

Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International, said, "As a global innovation-driven consumer group, after 30 years of development, Fosun has grown into one of the few domestic enterprises that is equipped with global operation and investment capabilities, and accumulated profound technology and innovation capabilities. Fosun has a diversified business portfolio, globalized asset allocation, and has always maintained good relationship with financial institutions, resulted in its stable business operations and abundant capital. While continuing to develop the four business segments of Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing, Fosun remains true to its original aspiration and actively fulfills its corporate responsibility. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Fosun has contributed to the prevention of the pandemic and promoted the resumption of work and production in an orderly manner. HSBC has always been an important long-term strategic partner of Fosun. In the future, Fosun will continue to work with HSBC to continuously deepen our globalization strategy, strengthen our investment and development in continuous innovation, actively fulfill corporate social responsibility to make greater contributions to national economic and social development."

Wang Yunfeng, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC China, said, "As a leading private enterprise in China, Fosun has been actively innovating in many fields and promoting globalization over the years, and has played an important role in the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of work and production. Leveraging our global network advantage and local service capability, HSBC is committed to providing financial support to private enterprises with global vision like Fosun, and contributing to the growth and transformation of China's economy. Through this renewal of the strategic cooperation agreement, HSBC will further strengthen its cooperation with Fosun to promote the win-win situation of both parties in more fields, providing support for the sustainable and high-quality development of private enterprises. "

HSBC is an internationally renowned financial institution. Through this Agreement, Fosun International and HSBC China are committed to strengthening the cooperation between the two parties. On the basis of strategic fit, complementary advantages, and mutual support, the two parties will carry out comprehensive cooperation in the future.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). In 2021, Fosun International's total revenue was RMB161.3 billion and total assets amounted to RMB806.4 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.

View original content:

SOURCE Fosun