Freddy's Announces New COO and VP of Finance

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has named Brian Wise as Chief Operating Officer and Jerry Kunz as Vice President of Finance. Brian Wise brings valuable franchisee perspective to his new role as Freddy's COO, having previously spent 15 years with a Freddy's franchise group before joining the corporate team. Over the past year, Wise has led the restaurant innovation team in delivering technology & operational improvements. As COO, he will oversee the Freddy's training team and both franchise and corporate operations.

"Freddy's success comes from our delicious food, dedication to guests and strong relationships with our franchisees. During the past 20 years, the Freddy's team has worked together to build it into the national restaurant concept it is today," said Chris Dull, President & CEO of Freddy's. "We are thankful that Brian will be continuing his great work with our brand as COO, and that Jerry decided to join our team for this next chapter of accelerating development. With our seasoned operations team having a vast array of knowledge and expertise, we're on a solid path to the brand's continued success and growth."

Serving as Freddy's Vice President of Finance, Jerry Kunz specializes in financial planning & analysis, budgeting & forecasting, corporate & operational finance, business intelligence reporting and more. Prior to Freddy's, Kunz was most recently the Director of Finance & Treasury for First Watch Restaurants.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

