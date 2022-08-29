InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for a Headstone (CHK-233)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a headstone that would provide friends and relatives with a more personal and reflective visit to the gravesite," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented THE DIGITAL TOMBSTONE. My design could help to alleviate sadness by evoking treasured memories of the departed loved one."

The invention provides a modified design for a headstone. In doing so, it enables family and friends to remember the memory of the deceased loved one. As a result, it could offer a more heartwarming experience when visiting the cemetery and it could provide added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

