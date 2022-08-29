JK Tech Announces New Appointments in its Leadership Team

Onboards Jake Carl as Senior Vice President – HealthCare Markets and Protik Kundu as Vice President – Sales (Retail & CPG)

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation digital transformation services, has strengthened its leadership team in the US with the appointment of Jake Carl as Senior Vice President – HealthCare Markets and Protik Kundu as Vice President – Sales (Retail & CPG).

Jake brings with him over two decades of experience in the healthcare domain comprising of interactions with payers, providers, laboratories, and life sciences companies. Having worked across AI, RPA, NLP, Cloud, PaaS, and SaaS, solutions, at JK Tech, he will be primarily responsible for shaping the company's market-facing healthcare solutions and focusing on Client Acquisitions. On the other hand, Protik has 23+ years of experience in helping customers with various IT initiatives including digital transformation across various industries including CPG, Retail, Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Services, and Insurance. He was associated with system integrators like Wipro, HCL, Cognizant & Zensar Technologies and was recent with Kloud9, leading their Sales Team in AI-driven digital transformation. He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur (B.Tech) and IIT Bombay (Master of Management). He will be working closely on shaping JK Tech's Retail & CPG solutions and enabling client acquisitions.

Commenting on the aggressive hiring strategy, Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, JK Tech, said, "We are focused on bringing in the best from the industry. The appointed senior level executives, with their extensive experience, will support us in integrating our operations, strengthening our processes, and driving JK Tech's technology offerings to the next level."

Talking about his new role, Jake Carl, said, "I am extremely excited to join JK Tech and be part of this phenomenal transformation and growth journey. We have all the right ingredients to become a preferred technology provider for clients across industries and will be working to deliver on the company's vision of 'committed to a superior experience'."

Adding to this, Protik Kundu, commented, "I look forward to working with the highly skilled and experienced team of JK Tech, especially at such a pivotal time of growth and momentum for the company. With JK Tech re-affirming its position as a Data Transformation leader and launching path-breaking technology solutions, especially in the areas of hyperautomation for several industries and helping them to embrace & accelerate the digital transformation, the role is full of opportunities."

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment.

JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE JK Tech