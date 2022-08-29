Renovus Capital Names Ruchi Hazaray as Principal

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, announced today that it has hired seasoned investment banker, Ruchi Hazaray, as Principal. In this capacity, Ruchi will focus on growing Renovus' Education-focused investment sector.

Renovus 2022 Logo (PRNewswire)

Ruchi has worked in the Education industry for over a decade. Prior to joining Renovus, she was an investment banker at BMO Capital Markets for six years, focusing on the Knowledge and Talent sector. She spent the early part of her career working in the Education non-profit industry and remains passionate about driving impact through education.

"Ruchi is an experienced deal professional who will make a meaningful addition to our fast-growing firm. Her education sector expertise, passion for impact investing and industry relationships will be a great boost to our Education practice," commented Atif Gilani, Partner and Co-founder of Renovus. "She will bring targeted focus to this sector, which has been an essential pillar of Renovus' investing strategy since inception."

"Renovus began as a firm focused on Education and has an excellent track record in the sector. I am excited to take this work forward. My new role presents me with the opportunity to partner with great businesses and help transform them into best-in-class organizations driving positive social change," said Ruchi Hazaray. "I am thrilled to be a part of such an outstanding platform and team."

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is an investment firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, based in the Philadelphia area, manages over $1 billion across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, B2B healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

Ruchi Hazaray (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners