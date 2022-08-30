ACE Cash Express Donates Over $9,000 to the American Red Cross

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $9,694 in its Northern California stores for the American Red Cross during its annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The money raised will support disaster relief, blood drives and provide assistance to active military, veterans, and their families.

ACE Cash Express presents a $9,694 donation to Diane Stephenson, Sr. Officer Corporate Partnerships at American Red Cross (PRNewswire)

Recently, the McKinney Wildfire burned more than 60,000 acres in Northern California in just a few days. The fire forced thousands of people from their homes and burned more than 100 structures. Red Cross disaster workers provided comfort and care to affected residents. They offered those in need a safe place to stay, food to eat and replaced prescription medications, eyeglasses, and critical medical equipment, like canes and wheelchairs, that were left behind in the rush to get to safety.

"Serving the communities where we live and work is one of our Key Principles," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "We're proud to support the American Red Cross as they continue to help people recover from the damages inflicted by the McKinney Wildfire."

The American Red Cross is always there in times of need, turning compassion into action by helping those affected by disaster. Red Crossers help ensure individuals and communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies through direct action and training.

"The American Red Cross is always ready to provide care, shelter and hope after an emergency," said Diane Stephenson, Senior Regional Philanthropy Officer, American Red Cross North Texas Region. "Our mission is possible thanks to dedicated volunteers and the generous support of partners like ACE Cash Express."

Nationally, the 2022 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $164,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit them on Twitter at @RedCross.

(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Populus Financial Group Inc.