American Red Cross Challenges Gamers to Support Disaster Relief Through Esports 

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is hosting the second annual Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to support people affected by disasters big and small, including wildfires, floods and countless other crises. As disasters become more frequent and intense, the organization is encouraging the gaming community to get involved in relief efforts.

Gamers can register to play in the Rescue Royale Tournament, and anyone can register to participate in the month-long stream-a-thon and fundraise on Tiltify by starting their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief fundraiser. Participating gamers and streamers can also compete for special prizes and giveaways. To get started visit rescueroyale.org and follow @RedCrossGaming for updates.

The top eight Rescue Royale players will win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to play live in the tournament finale at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas on October 15. The top nine fundraisers, who receive the highest number of donations in September, will also win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to attend the tournament finale.

Donations made between September 1 and October 15 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finale will support disaster relief, which helps people affected by disasters who need it, anytime and anywhere. The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year, from single family home fires to large scale emergencies that impact multiple states. In the wake of disasters, donations help the Red Cross provide food, shelter, supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and financial assistance to those in need, as well as support the vehicles, warehouses and people that power disaster relief.

"This summer already set new heat records and brought massive wildfires and deadly floods, and now we're getting closer to the height of what could be a dangerous hurricane season," said Nathan Groce, Director of Consumer Marketing and Fundraising for the American Red Cross. "We're asking gamers and content creators to help us provide comfort and hope during what can be the worst days of people's lives."

The Red Cross is grateful to our partners and sponsors who are contributing to Rescue Royale. They include Allied Esports, Twitter and Skillz. Thanks to the generosity of these and other supporters, the Red Cross can bring help and hope to people across the country.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

