BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on TJX Companies and The Boeing Company

TROY, Mich., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) as its "Stock to Study" and The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the November 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"A recent survey reported the percent of millennials who were investors a year ago versus those in 2022 has dropped by 8 percentage points. At the National Association of Investors, we encourage investors of all ages to stay the course, to invest regularly, and to take advantage of the power of compounding over the long haul. The easy-to-follow BetterInvesting methodology has proven this to be the successful way to building wealth for over 70 years," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting, a nonprofit, investment education organization.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC / BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

