CTFN Expands Market-Leading News Service with Addition of Esther D'Amico

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTFN is delighted to announce that Esther D'Amico has joined our team in our Washington, DC office. CTFN, a market-leading news publication focused on mergers, event-driven situations, and major corporate developments, reaches a wide audience of investors, fund managers, corporate executives and regulators. D'Amico brings to CTFN more than 30 years of experience working as a reporter for online news sites, newspapers, and magazines. Most recently, she was chief correspondent at Acuris where she spearheaded US regulatory coverage from Washington, DC for Dealreporter and PaRR. She has deeply followed industries including chemicals, transportation, infrastructure and the environment.

As CTFN deputy editor, D'Amico will initially focus on antitrust coverage and will later lead coverage of new verticals. She shares CTFN's dedication to quality and will also serve as a resource for reporters and help to further develop CTFN's in-house style.

Jonathan Spitzer, CTFN's CEO, remarked about the new hire, "I'm thrilled to have an outstanding professional with Esther's valuable experience join our team. This is the latest step the CTFN/Pressrisk team has taken to bring the highest quality reporting to our subscribers. This year, in addition to rolling out an efficient and cutting-edge web platform, CTFN's reporting team has grown by over 30%. Our team is in the marketplace daily, speaking with sources and is committed to understanding nuanced developments about situations that are critical for CTFN subscribers."

D'Amico and Spitzer are available for comment.

To arrange a call or meeting with CTFN or to learn about subscription options, please contact info@ctfn.news or +1 203 635 6555.

About CTFN: CTFN continues to be the most innovative provider of information services for professional investors, law firms, regulators, and corporate users as we grow our highly specialized reporting and data offerings. Founded to provide differentiated reporting on mergers and acquisitions, complex regulatory matters, and event-driven investment topics, CTFN's outstanding team of journalists and analysts bring an informed and experienced perspective to the world's leading investors and deal professionals. For more information visit us at https://ctfn.news .

About Pressrisk: CTFN is distributed through the proprietary application, Pressrisk, a new research management platform that gives readers access to exclusive CTFN news and analysis along with a suite of data science and workflow tools. Schedule a Pressrisk demo here .

