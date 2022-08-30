New OnSolve® Report Reveals Civil Unrest, Climate Change and Supply Chain Disruption among Top Threats for Businesses in Post-Pandemic World

Significant increases in crime, extreme weather, natural disasters and supply chain disruption surpasses pandemic threats and will impact organizational resilience and safety

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve , a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced its CEO Brief: Global Risk Impact Report. The report analyzes over 14 million events that occurred between 2020 and 2022, across 159 countries where mainstream businesses and governments operate.

The report identifies trending physical threats worldwide which can halt the global economy and provides insight on how they will impact businesses in 2022 and beyond. As many leaders focus on post-pandemic recovery, OnSolve's research outlines significant increases in rising threats and gives business leaders actionable steps to mitigate the next disaster.

Most notably, the report uncovers how social issues, including climate change, shootings, and civil unrest, will disrupt business operations worldwide if unaddressed, demonstrating the importance of adopting an organizational resilience plan. Key findings of OnSolve's report include:

A massive increase in shootings and crime. Reported shootings increased by 250% from 2020 to 2021, while the number of reported mass shootings spiked by 217% over the same period. Overall, there have been over 65,000 crime incidents reported in the first half of 2022 in the U.S. alone.





Climate change can cripple businesses. Extreme weather and natural disaster events were up 47% in 2021, compared to 2020. Every category of extreme weather or natural disaster, including blizzards, tornados, and wildfires significantly increased year-over-year since 2020. Floods detected in Brazil increased 400% from 2021 to the first three months of 2022. Floods detected in Germany increased by 500% from 2020 to 2021, and in Belgium they jumped 420% for the same period.





Global infrastructure is weakening. Transportation accidents surged dramatically, with continued supply chain disruption likely. Transportation accidents increased by more than 100% from 2020 to 2021. The analysis includes road (+168%), railway (+91%), aircraft (+52%), and maritime (+30%) accidents, which all rose in frequency on average from 2020 to 2021.





Protests and civil unrest are on the rise, threatening business operations. Protests skyrocketed in 2020, And while our data shows it slightly increased from 2020 to 2021 (+4%), organizations must brace for rising civil unrest as polarizing events continue to occur across the United States .

"We are operating in a world where crises happen every day and most CEOs aren't looking past the pandemic to realize the biggest threats to their companies," said Mark Herrington, CEO at OnSolve. "Managing risk has become more challenging as physical threats have a ripple effect throughout an organization. Business leaders must be prepared to face emerging threats such as extreme weather, crime, civil unrest, and shootings, that can halt business operations and disrupt the broader supply chain and global economy with unparalleled intensity."

The report analyzes the dynamic nature of risk and the cascading impact it can have on organizations that are not properly prepared to navigate such challenges. To learn about what CEOs can do to achieve operational resilience, go to https://www.onsolve.com/landing/global-risk-impact-report/.

Methodology

OnSolve's report analyzes the top risks that have occurred as a percentage of all events OnSolve detected from January 1, 2020 – July 1, 2022 that had the potential to impact its customers worldwide. The data in this report was gathered using the OnSolve Risk Intelligence, an AI-powered technology that monitors over 50 risk categories of physical threats across 159 countries in real time. OnSolve Risk Intelligence detected more than 14 million global events, or physical threats, from 2020 to 2022, using AI and analyst-vetted information pulled from data sources that include local fire, police or emergency medical services departments, weather reports and alters form government and non-government, verified sources, federal government agencies such as Federal Bureau Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and other crisis management entities, local, national and international news, and critical event reports from verified social media feeds.

OnSolve Risk Intelligence monitors global physical threats that have an impact on its 30,000-customer base, which consists of half of Fortune 100, 40% of the Fortune 500, and 10,000 communities in the US, including state, regional, local and federal entities. OnSolve programmatically maps events to locations worldwide, determining which part of an organization might be at risk. This report aggregates to a country-level view year over year of the physical threats specific to our customers' people and operations across their offices, plants, warehouses and office locations, and while traveling worldwide. It highlights the most significant risks impacting businesses and governments today compared to 2020 and 2021.

About OnSolve

OnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com .

