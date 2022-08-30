Rollick Announces eBay Motors Integration to Expand and Enhance the Listing Opportunity for Recreation Dealers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading relationship technology platform for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, today announced an integration with eBay Motors, a leading commerce destination that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The integration gives Rollick dealers a new and efficient way to list powersports, RV, and boat inventory on the marketplace.

The two companies agreed to a long-term contract following a successful 6-month pilot program where tens of thousands of eBay Motors users connected with Rollick dealers to purchase a powersports vehicle, RV, or boat. In addition to inventory distribution and lead generation, eBay Motors and Rollick will incorporate unique digital retailing elements, such as the ability to apply for financing, view special offers, and estimate a trade-in value on dealer vehicle detail pages. Additionally, eBay Motors will drive traffic to these pages through on-site marketing to maximize the lead potential for Rollick dealers.

"This new partnership integration is another tangible way we are delivering value for our dealer customers," said Jason Nierman, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Rollick. "eBay Motors has always been attractive to dealers as a customer acquisition source. Now, through a GoRollick subscription, dealers not only reach the customers of our valued affinity partners, but also get to unlock the marketing power of eBay Motors."

Since Rollick launched its GoRollick Marketplace in 2016, nearly 275,000 shoppers have connected with a Rollick dealer to start their buying journey. Rollick provides eBay Motors with the opportunity to offer recreation dealers a more efficient way to expose their brand and inventory on the site while also providing shoppers with special access to targeted offers from Rollick's OEM and lender partners such as E-Z-GO and Synchrony. With eBay Motors, Rollick now partners with one of the largest destinations on the web for consumers looking to buy and sell recreation vehicles.

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation.In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick .

