Flowscape customer in the USA is expanding

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another existing customer decides to expand their Flowscape installation. This time, a large architectural firm in the USA will add conference room booking and smart hot desk sensors to their existing solution for the new hybrid way of working. The total order value in the first year is USD 66,600 (SEK 710,000); after that, USD 21,500 (SEK 230,000) is recurring.

"We have a positive flow on the market and with our customers in North America. The hybrid work installations run smoothly, and the customers are very satisfied with the solutions they get. We are also strategic partners with some of them and work closely together to develop our existing and new solutions for hybrid work. This customer joined the Flowscape family in June this year, and after using the system for just over a month, they now choose to expand the solution at their offices. This is proof that both our processes and the product work very well here in North America," says Magnus Arildsson, responsible for North America, Flowscape

Read more on our website.

The customer is a major architectural firm with several offices across the United States. They currently have Flowscape's desk booking solution with kiosk screens and apps for mobile phones, tablets, and laptops installed in 13 offices. Now they choose to expand the solution with room displays, room booking solutions, and Flowscape's smart USB sensors for the workplaces.

CONTACT:

Peter Reigo

CEO, Flowscape

Cellphone: +46 (0) 70 942 4687

E-mail: peter.reigo@flowscapesolutions.com

