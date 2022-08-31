Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Releases 2021 ESG Report

Updates Stakeholders on Commitments to Economic Inclusion, Community Development, Human Capital, and Sustainability

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) has issued its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights how Huntington helps people reach their goals, provides businesses with the resources to grow, and works to create prosperous and resilient communities.

The 2021 ESG Report provides a comprehensive review of Huntington's progress on performance dimensions that drive sustainable, long-term value for all its stakeholders as well as the impact of its focus on community economic development, equity, and environmental sustainability.

"Our ESG efforts are aligned with our purpose of looking out for our colleagues, our customers and the communities we serve," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "Our values are the catalyst for our service and performance culture at Huntington. We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, remaining deeply connected to our communities, and providing our colleagues with a fulfilling professional career. We remain focused on our ESG efforts and are inspired by the role we can play in the lives of all we serve."

In 2016, Huntington launched its strategic commitment to ESG best practices to provide increased transparency and accountability around our long-held pledge to promote corporate social responsibly, prudent risk management, and strong financial results.

Huntington's commitment to continually improving the enterprise integration of ESG strategic frameworks is reflected in this year's report that details enhanced board and executive governance structures alongside new product and program investments, maturing metrics, and a growing effort toward impact-based reporting.

"Our governance actions outlined in this report guide us on our path to being a top-tier performing bank, creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders," said Dave Porteous, Lead Director, Huntington Board of Directors. "Our board appreciates the importance of aligning our business objectives and the success of our consumer, business and community partners in the context of shared, sustainable prosperity."

This is Huntington's sixth ESG report and includes its second-year reporting to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for Commercial Banks and Consumer Finance, and third annual reporting to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

Notable progress in ESG related focus areas includes:

Driving Investments and Economic Growth in Communities: Huntington's commitments to providing financial education, serving the underbanked, and expanding economic inclusion programs provide a platform to help reduce poverty and drive economic opportunity for all.

Introduced an industry leading five-year $40 billion Community Plan, to address economic, social, environmental, and racial equity challenges

Advanced access to banking services providing for customers and communities with 26.2% of our branches located in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods

Assisted nearly 3,000 families in mortgage distress through the Home Savers Program

Volunteered 28,500 colleague service hours across more than 1,100 non-profit organizations

Grew access to capital for small businesses as the No. 1 originator of SBA 7(a) loans (by number) in our region for the thirteenth consecutive year

Expanded our Fair Play banking philosophy with new products that look out for our customers financial wellbeing

Cultivating a Diverse Workforce and Governance Structure: Huntington is committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in its workforce, as well as doing business with a diverse supplier base.

Achieved 47% diversity on Huntington board of directors

Attained 68% total workforce diversity, and 45% diversity in middle and executive management

Implemented a bank-wide minimum wage increase to $19 per hour effective January 1, 2022

Attained average base pay for women colleagues with the same job titles as men at 99% of that paid to men, and the average base pay for racially diverse colleagues with the same job titles as non-racially diverse colleagues at 99% of that paid to non-minorities

Increased our total spend with diverse suppliers to 21.3%, exceeding our goal of 18%, supporting over 3,675 jobs and $472 million in U.S. GDP contribution

Serving as a Steward of the Environment: Huntington is committed to the transition to a low-carbon economy. We are taking meaningful actions in our own business and encourage our suppliers, customers, partners, and communities to do the same.





Achieved CDP's A- climate change rating as part of our ongoing sustainability commitment

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 35% since 2017 benchmark

Shifting 50% of electricity usage to renewable sources by 2035

Completed 80 new ENERGY STAR certifications for our buildings

Developed an exploratory roadmap for achieving a net-zero carbon future

Invested in dedicated leadership roles including our Climate Risk Director and Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director, to guide climate risk and climate change transition support for all stakeholders

Joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) to align with industry risk management standards

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

