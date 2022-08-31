Scala Data Centers launches the largest vertical data center in Latin America

SGRUTB04 adds 18MW of capacity to Tamboré Campus, São Paulo, Brazil. With 90MW, it becomes the largest data center complex in Latin America and one of the biggest worldwide

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the hyperscale market, launches the largest vertical data center in Latin America, SGRUTB04, with a total capacity of 18MW. Located in the Tamboré Campus, the company's complex in Greater São Paulo, Brazil, SGRUTB04 goes into service dedicated to a single hyperscale client, with a commitment to full capacity for more than a decade.

(PRNewswire)

With almost 140,000 sqf of total built area, this new Scala data center is 56 meters high, has seven floors, with four dedicated to data halls, which add up to more than 1,500 racks. Developed according to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, which is focused on sustainable constructions, the single-tenant data center has a modern refrigeration system with indirect free cooling (technology to optimize energy use at low temperatures), a redundant UPS system and very high energy efficiency with PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) around 1,35, one of the lowest rates in the region. SGRUTB04 is also equipped with meet-me rooms, dock, storage area, and an office fully dedicated to the customer.

"Latin America's largest vertical data center, SGRUTB04, is an excellent example of Scala's multi-build approach. With this, we introduce the concept of built-in reserved capacity, bringing unprecedented scalability to the Latin American sector. This approach allows our clients to grow their business in a sustainable way and in record time for decades", explains Marcos Peigo, CEO of Scala.

The executive also states that SGRUTB04 materializes Scala's successful commercial strategy, in which the client employed the reserved capacity, doubling the contracted capacity even before the initially planned production start date. "Unlike the market in general, Scala does not just deliver contractual commitments; we actually invest in our clients, positioning ourselves as true partners," he details.

To build SGRUTB04, Scala applied a proprietary methodology called One Scala Template, specially designed by Scala's Center of Excellence in Engineering (CoE) to meet the demands of the hyperscale market. An unprecedented initiative in the segment in Latin America, the CoE consists of a specialists' team responsible for the entire chain of design, project, construction, and commissioning of new data centers. By verticalizing all stages, delivery time is reduced, ensuring standardization that leads to gains in scale, and allowing unique levels of customization and unparalleled dedication to projects. Formed by more than 150 professionals, including architects, engineers, and specialists in construction, design, and commissioning, Scala's CoE also develops new technologies to bring more efficiency to the construction and operation of data centers.

With the SGRUTB04 delivery, Scala now has five data centers in operation, three of which are in Tamboré Campus, one in São Paulo downtown and another in Campinas, Greater São Paulo. In addition to these data centers, the company continues its accelerated expansion plan, with new projects in course, such as the SGRUTB05, which will have a capacity of 10MW and is scheduled to start operations in early 2023, and the SGRUTB06, with 28MW of capacity for the beginning of 2024.

The projects above ensure that Scala's Tamboré Campus has 90MW of hired capacity and 170MW of capacity contractually reserved for hyperscale clients, becoming the largest data center complex in Latin America and one of the largest worldwide already in its first phase of development. Also in Brazil, the company develops projects in Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Jundiaí, Campinas, and Fortaleza - all anchored by hyperscale clients.

In the rest of the region, Scala conducts advanced processes for constructing data centers in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 500 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, energy efficiency and superior density. All this combined with best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scala Data Centers