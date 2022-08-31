WellCare of Kentucky donates $440,000 to flood relief efforts

Louisville-based health plan serves more than 85,000 members in affected area

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Centene Corporation, announced today it has donated $440,000 toward flood recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky. The healthcare company donated $100,000 to the Governor Andy Beshear's Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and to several local organizations that are providing direct relief to those affected by the flooding.

"These historic floods have made an immediate impact on our local communities, and recovery could take years," said WellCare Plan President and CEO Corey Ewing. "We will continue to support efforts to help people rebuild their lives."

To support the ongoing crisis, WellCare is helping with basic needs like, food, shelter, and medical care while monitoring the overall recovery efforts. WellCare's donations were supported in part by other Centene-owned health plans in the region.

Funds are being used to secure much needed medical supplies, including IV fluid, tetanus shots, Hepatitis A shots, oxygen concentrators, and life-saving medications. Critical needs will be met by purchasing generators, beds, transportation, food, water, and access to medical care. Funding will also be used restore, refurnish, and even rebuild homes for thousands of affected residents.

Donations will be given to the following organizations to meet growing needs:

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Aspire Appalachia

Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) – Disaster Relief

Cowan Community Action Group

East Kentucky Dream Center

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

Hindman Settlement School

Montgomery Baptist Church

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC)

WellCare also supported the communities and its members by:

Communicating to more than 85,000 members via text, automated phone messages, and Facebook to advise them that emergency prescriptions are covered if they were lost in the flood

Reaching out with personal phone calls to over 25,000 high-risk members

Waiving prior authorizations for three weeks

Providing a 24-hour Nurse Advice Hotline

Providing access to 24-hour behavioral and mental health services

Providing 1,200 meals to first responders

Shipping pallets of emergency supplies to key distribution centers

Delivering thousands of personal care and hygiene items, which were donated and gathered by WellCare associates

About WellCare Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

