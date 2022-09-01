GlobalVetLink and Heart + Paw Announces Partnership to Streamline Clinic Processes

Heart + Paw has implemented the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform in their veterinary hospitals to streamline pet travel appointments

AMES, Iowa, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart + Paw has partnered with GlobalVetLink to implement the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant in their veterinary hospitals across the Northeast. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. Adding the GlobalVetLink platform to a veterinary hospital's suite of tools allows for seamless compliance and increased efficiency for veterinarians and hospital staff.

"Enabling our team with the GVL software was integral in our continued focus to bring innovative solutions into our Heart + Paw practices,"said Dr. George Melillo, Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Officer at Heart + Paw. "As our pet parents significantly increased the demand for travel we needed to streamline our process with GlobalVetLink. GlobalVetLink is the only solution in the market to truly tackle a demanding and necessary service for the industry."

The GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform is used by over 10,000 veterinary practices for creation and electronic submission of compliant health records for companion, production, and equine focused practices. The GVL Pet TravelPass automates regulatory research with built-in intelligent rule checking to streamline International and Hawaii pet travel. This replaces time consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Heart + Paw to bring our technology to their practices and their teams," said Daniel Levine, Chief Revenue Officer at GlobalVetLink. "Being able to streamline the workflow for the practices allows the team to truly focus on health outcomes. As veterinary practices are faced with challenges from staff shortages, increased demand for pet travel, and continued demand for services, we are looking forward to assisting more practices who need to streamline their health certificate process."

GlobalVetLink is the leading digital animal health company. Over 180 million animals per year in the pet travel, equine, and production animal sectors utilize GlobalVetLink's health records for state, federal, and international animal health compliance. Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

GlobalVetLink empowers and supports people to provide the best in animal care and safety. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. The Certificate Creator is the core of the platform and is managed by an intelligent Compliance Engine that verifies all certificates are compliant with state, federal and international rules and regulations. The GVL Health Record stores data for easy repeat certificate creation and ensures streamlined access to completed certificates. The Compliance Assistant platform automatically submits key animal health certificates to all 50 state animal health offices, and streamlines the submission to USDA-APHIS for international pet travel . Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

