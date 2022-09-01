Groundbreaking Held for New "LOCAL Midtown" Multifamily Development in Nashville

The 307-unit project from Subtext and Brinkmann Constructors will bring modern living to popular Midtown area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtext, a St. Louis-based integrated real estate development company, and Brinkmann Constructors, a St. Louis-based national general contractor, held an official groundbreaking ceremony on August 30, 2022 for LOCAL Midtown, a 15-story multifamily project in Midtown Nashville. LOCAL Midtown is expected to be completed and open for leasing in 2024.

(L to R): Tom Oberle, Executive VP – Brinkmann; Matt Funk, Director of Preconstruction – Brinkmann; Tim VanMatre, Principal of Construction – Subtext; Brandt Stiles, Principal of Development – Subtext; Marina Malomud, COO – Subtext; Mitch Korte – EVP Multifamily Development – Subtext (PRNewswire)

Located at 1904 Hayes Street, the 270,000-SF residential complex will contain 307 total units with a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The modern design by architect Dynamik Design features 10,000 SF of total amenity space. Amenity highlights include a curated coffee bar and micro market on the first floor, a music studio and recording booth on the fifth floor, and several unique spaces on the sixth floor – media lounge, speakeasy, collaboration spaces, gaming room, fitness center with coach-led classes, library and outdoor amenity deck with a swimming pool. The 15th floor features a sky lounge and deck with sweeping views of downtown Nashville. A five-level covered parking garage will be available to residents.

"Our goal—as with our other developments in dynamic growth cities— is to create a residential community that supports how urban residents want to live, work and socialize," said Brandt Stiles, Principal of Development, Subtext. "The massive growth in millennial population in Nashville means there is demand for beautiful, thoughtfully designed multifamily properties. But rather than just delivering a new building, we want to close a gap between residents' desire for social connection and the actual experience of it."

Using innovative exteriors, such as faux acrylic brick, the Brinkmann team was able to reduce the structure cost through creative and insightful preconstruction engineering. And a revised foundation system reduced the cost as well as the schedule and potential unknowns of the site geography.

"Brinkmann is thrilled to be continuing our valued partnership with Subtext to bring LOCAL Midtown to Nashville," said Brian D. Satterthwaite, President of Brinkmann Constructors. "Our relationship works to create unique living spaces for communities."

Nashville's millennial population continues to soar, increasing by nearly 15% since 2014 and accounting for 30.4% of its population in 2019. With population growth comes a much greater demand for new, modern multifamily developments.

Brinkmann and Subtext recently completed LOCAL Boise, a seven-story multifamily building in downtown Boise, Idaho. The LOCAL Midtown project marks the first foray in Nashville for both firms.

About Subtext

Subtext is dedicated to providing an exceptional living experience in all of the communities we design and build. By approaching each step of the development process with passion and attention to detail, we are able to deliver our projects with pride and complete confidence in their quality. Open conversations and strong relationships with local partners allow us to create communities that benefit not only residents, but also the neighborhoods in which they exist. For more information about the services offered by Subtext, or to inquire about opportunities, visit the website at www.subtextliving.com.

About Brinkmann Constructors

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial and retail. Visit www.brinkmannconstructors.com or call 636-537-9700 for more information.

