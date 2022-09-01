Monkeypox Virus 99.99% Neutralized Using Ultraviolet Tech on Surfaces

New study by biosafety company R-Zero yields crucial findings in the fight against virus

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As concern about the spread of Monkeypox heightens, the results of a new study being released today by biosafety company R-Zero find its UV-C tech is 99.996% effective in neutralizing the virus on surfaces.

The study, conducted by a third-party laboratory, measured the impact of R-Zero's Arc device (which delivers hospital-grade disinfection using UV-C) against a Monkeypox virus surrogate, commonly studied in laboratories as a model poxvirus and almost identical to Monkeypox. The study found that at a distance of 8 feet, Arc demonstrated a 99.996% reduction in the surrogate after a single 7-minute cycle.

"While harder to transmit from most surfaces, the Monkeypox virus can still pose a threat, lingering on surfaces for hours to days and can survive in linens, clothing and on environmental surfaces, particularly in dark, cool, and low humidity environments. This study makes it clear that certain UV-C tech can neutralize Monkeypox on most surfaces," said Dr. Richard Wade, Chief Scientist for R-Zero, and a leading expert in toxicology and microbiological contamination.

R-Zero's Arc uses hospital-grade UV-C to disinfect air and surfaces. The technology leverages 254nm UV-C light to destroy microorganisms' DNA/RNA quickly and is currently being used in schools, hospitals, restaurants, senior communities and many industries throughout the United States.

To learn more about how the Monkeypox virus spreads and the role of UV-C technology in containing it, read our FAQ .

About the study: The study was designed to simulate consumer use and was conducted by Microchem, a leading microbiology laboratory, following the modified procedures outlined in the American Society of Test Materials (ASTM) test methods for Standard Practice for Determining Antimicrobial Efficacy of Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Against Microorganisms on Carriers with Simulated Soil (ASTM E3135-18).

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without using chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. R-Zero is backed by leading venture capital firms DBL Partners, World Innovation Lab, and SOSV/HAX; Mayo Clinic; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, impact, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.

