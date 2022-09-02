SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SBTX, CVET, GBT, and MSTR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX), in connection with SBTX's proposed merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that SBTX's net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX equity holders are expected to own only approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company. If you own SBTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbtx

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CVET by funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CVET shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of CVET common stock owned. If you own CVET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cvet

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GBT by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GBT shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of GBT common stock owned. If you own GBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gbt

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the directors and officers of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) concerning MSTR's mounting losses tied to its Bitcoin purchases and holdings. If you own MSTR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mstr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law