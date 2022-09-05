InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Cover for Workout Benches/Seats (CTK-2819)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a protective barrier that would shield the seat/bench of a piece of fitness equipment and indoor/outdoor public seating from perspiration and germs," said one of two inventors, from El Paso, Texas, "so we invented the WORKOUT BUDDY. Our design could help to reduce the risk of contracting a viral or bacterial infection from fitness equipment."

The invention provides a protective accessory for use with fitness/exercise equipment. In doing so, it prevents the transfer of perspiration and germs left behind by the machines' previous users. As a result, it increases sanitation and safety and it eliminates the need to spray and wipe the bench between every user. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2819, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

