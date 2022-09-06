Aclaimant's Offering Enables Safety National to Enhance Risk Management Services

Aclaimant's data-driven platform will provide select Safety National customers with insights to improve risk management results

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , the leading, proactive RMIS platform, today announced a partnership with Safety National , a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance provider. The collaboration will enable select Safety National customers to use Aclaimant's Active Risk Management platform to visualize and track their claims and provide insights to improve results.

Through this partnership, Aclaimant will deliver advanced insights to select Safety National customers using digital analytics dashboards. This will facilitate proactive discussion and transparency for customers to understand their claim trends, risks and opportunities to better manage them in the future.

"We're excited to welcome Safety National to the Aclaimant family," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "Together, we are helping people and businesses stay protected while lowering the cost of risk."

"Aclaimant has enabled us to enhance our risk management offerings with leading edge innovation, such as predictive analytics combined with loss trend analysis, to help our clients thrive in today's risk environment," said Colleen Slyngstad, Assistant Vice President of Data Analytics at Safety National. "By utilizing the Aclaimant platform, our clients can better understand and reduce their claims costs while empowering their teams to make more informed decisions at every step of the incident and claims management process."

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is the first Active Risk Management platform, enabling companies to reduce the cost of risk and drive higher productivity while empowering every employee to be a risk manager. As the RMIS built to deliver insights and results, Aclaimant transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Thousands of safety and risk management professionals rely on Aclaimant to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit https://aclaimant.com .

About Safety National

Safety National is a multi-line specialty insurance carrier that offers risk solutions for large commercial and public entity clients, providing specialized expertise, flexible program design and unique claims proficiency supported by relationship-driven customer service. The company is a Tokio Marine Group member and is A.M. Best rated A++, FSC XV.

