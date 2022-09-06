Innoviz and HiRain Technologies Deploy InnovizOne Across Shipping Ports in China

HiRain's Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) solution using InnovizOne LiDAR unlocks operational efficiency and port safety

TEL AVIV, Israel and BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, and its strategic partner HiRain Technologies , a leading Tier 1 solutions provider for the Chinese automotive market, today announced the deployment of InnovizOne LiDAR sensors at ports across China, including on HiRain's autonomous trucks and AGVs. The first deployment started in RiZhao port, with both parties planning to expand the project to additional ports.

Innoviz’s automotive-grade InnovizOne LiDAR, paired with Hirain’s Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) solution and LiDAR integration system. (PRNewswire)

Using InnovizOne LiDAR and HiRain's Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), the combined solution is now being used at ports across China, including on autonomous trucks and AGVs, and for Vehicle to Anything (V2X) applications, to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risks and enhance worker safety. Innoviz and HiRain's sensing system is highly durable and can detect vehicles and pedestrians, as well as infrastructure typically found at ports with precise location, distance and size. HiRain's fully integrated system also includes LiDAR protection, heat radiation protection, shock absorption, noise reduction, dustproofing and cleaning.

HiRain developed its own roadside V2X solution using InnovizOne LiDAR. The five-in-one sensor unit monitors traffic from a bird's eye view, collecting environmental data and sending it in real time to a high-performance computer, which then broadcasts the data to all surrounding trucks in order to avoid collisions.

"The global supply chain crisis is being made worse by labor shortages and higher levels of congestion at ports in China and around the world," said Omer Keilaf, co-founder and CEO of Innoviz. "The deployment of HiRain's autonomous vehicle and V2X systems using InnovizOne LiDAR comes at an especially opportune time, as it will greatly improve efficiencies and enable 24/7 operations."

Innoviz and HiRain began working together in 2018, and HiRain plans to integrate Innoviz's next-generation LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, into its platforms, to make port operations even safer and more efficient.

"LiDAR is one of the most critical technologies of our time and will play an outsized role in the development of not just autonomous vehicles, but also the infrastructure they require to communicate with one another," said Dr. Chengjian Fan, CTO & Deputy GM of Hirain Technologies. "We have very much enjoyed working with the Innoviz team to bring these products to market, and look forward to developing additional products using Innoviz's solutions."

About Beijing JingWei Hirain Technologies

Founded in 2003, HiRain focuses on providing electronic products, R & D services and overall solutions for high-level intelligent driving to customers in the fields of automobile and unmanned transportation. Headquartered in Beijing, HiRain has established modern production plants in Tianjin and Nantong, forming a perfect R & D, production, marketing and service system. Based on the concept of "value innovation and serving customers", the company adheres to the strategies of "professional focus", "technology leadership" and "platform development", and is committed to becoming a world-class comprehensive electronic system technology service provider, a full stack solution supplier for intelligent networked vehicles, and a leader in high-level intelligent driving MaaS solutions. For more information please visit: https://www.hirain.com/

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com

