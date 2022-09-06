Passaic Valley Water Commission Establishes Water Distribution Locations for Clifton Residents Experiencing Discolored Water

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support our customers, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) is offering bottled water to Clifton residents affected by the ongoing discolored water.

Today PVWC Executives, along with staff from the City of Clifton, have set-up bottled water distribution at the Senior Center located on Clifton City Hall grounds at 900 Clifton Avenue in Clifton, NJ. Water may be picked up at the Senior Center, Monday - Friday between the hours of 7am - 8pm and Saturday - Sunday 9am - 1pm until the issue is remediated. Additionally, vouchers will be provided for customers to pick up water at ShopRite Wine & Spirits located at 895 Paulison Ave, Clifton Monday – Saturday 9am – 9pm and Sunday from 11am – 7pm. Proof of residency in the impacted area is required. For customers who are homebound, please call PVWC's Water Distribution Hotline at 862-304-6232 to request home delivery.

"In addition to working 24 hours a day 7 days a week, to remediate the discolored water issue in Clifton, we have now made available water distribution sites where customers can pick up an allotted amount of water," said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of PVWC. "We are flushing hydrant by hydrant until the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience as we look into solutions, including hydrant modifications and water main replacements to prevent this issue from recurring."

For up to date information about water distribution locations, please visit pvwc.com/alerts.

For more information about this release please contact Bryan Frierson at 973-931-4512 or bfrierson@pvwc.com or Marisah Potkalesky at 973-207-1976 or mpotkalesky@pvwc.com.

