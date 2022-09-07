CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - REVISED

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today that it has revised the payable date of the regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, to October 11, 2022 to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

