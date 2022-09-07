InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Podium for Schools & Restaurants (SNF-181)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a teacher and I thought there could be a more convenient way to teach my class outside during the pandemic," said an inventor, from East Garrison, Calif., "so I invented the ALL TERRAIN PODIUM. My podium design would be easy to maneuver over a variety of terrain and it enables you to hold the necessary supplies for your lesson."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a portable podium for schools, restaurants and other locations during the pandemic. In doing so, it can be easily maneuvered off-road, on the grass, on sidewalks, through doorways, etc. It also ensures that books, papers, a laptop and other items are accessible and it increases convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for schools, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp