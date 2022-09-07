Expert Connections
M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference being held in New York City.

Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on September 14, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. (ET).

The conference takes place at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. A live audio-webcast of the presentation, as well as the materials used in the presentation, will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The presentation and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:     
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

M&T Bank Corporation
