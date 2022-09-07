Nucleus Research Finds Government Contractors Who Use Deltek Costpoint Win More Deals Over Competitors

Companies chose Deltek Costpoint over Unanet for better business planning, streamlined compliance and out-of-the-box functionality

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, released recent findings from Nucleus Research, How Deltek Costpoint Users Win More Deals. The research note is a concise assessment of the operational value a solution delivers in the ERP market, based on product usability and functionality. The note, written based on interviews with Deltek Costpoint customers, found that the solution enhances organizational visibility, security, and compliance, while improving productivity for government contractors. In short: Deltek Costpoint helps government contracting customers to secure more business when using the solution.

Built for government contractors that need to stay compliant with government accounting and cybersecurity standards, Deltek Costpoint is the industry-standard integrated project accounting and resource planning solution. With built-in controls to implement FAR-compliant processes, Costpoint guides businesses through growth and maturity in government contracting. It provides reduced accounting and compliance complexity, deep project cost allocation and segregation, a data and technology infrastructure enabling digitization and automation to the entire project lifecycle, as well as best-in-class customer support.

The report focused on the benefits that customers get from using Deltek Costpoint, including enhanced security and compliance, improved organizational visibility, and increased productivity. When moving off its incumbent solution, Unanet, one customer stated they did not consider any other vendor besides Deltek, because of its audit compliance needs, Costpoint's leading market share in government contracting, and it's out-of-the-box functionality.

"Deltek Costpoint's ERP offering is focused specifically on government contractors, bringing an end-to-end ERP solution, from accounting to the shop floor, with a suite of compliance certification offerings and security features specifically designed for work with the United States Federal Government," author Samuel Hamway, Analyst at Nucleus Research, stated in the research note. "Additionally, the solution serves both enterprise businesses and SMBs, supporting both service and product-centric use cases in addition to proven scalability for growing businesses."

Looking ahead, Hamway concluded that Nucleus expects increased adoption of Deltek due to the aimed focus of Costpoint, in addition to its features enhancing productivity, visibility and security.

