Texas Health Named Best Workplace in Healthcare

The system ranked No. 1 in the nation on the 2022 list

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Texas Health Resources has placed No. 1 on Fortune's list of Best Workplaces in Health Care™.

Texas Health tops list of best places to work in healthcare

"We are proud to be recognized during our 25th anniversary year for having built an organization where our team members can do their best work," said Carla Dawson, chief people officer, Texas Health. "Teamwork, respect, caring and integrity are all hallmarks of our workplace culture."

The Fortune rankings are based on the responses of more than 800,000 employees working in the healthcare industry across the country. According to the Great Places to Work® survey, 85% of the ranking is centered on employees' work experiences of trust and reaching their full potential within the organization. The remaining 15% is an assessment of employees' daily experiences of innovation, values and effectiveness of leadership.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ ranking is among numerous other recognitions Texas Health has earned as a great place to work. In 2022 alone, Texas Health was named to the Companies That Care® list by PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work®; ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®; received the Business Group on Health Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Award; and was named to the Best Workplaces in Texas™ list.

About Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute-care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,200 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.

