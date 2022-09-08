Latest Sandhills Market Report Shows Heavy-Duty Truck Inventory Settling Down After Recent Period of Growth

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy-duty truck inventory levels decreased in August, marking the first inventory decline since February 2022 according to the newest market reports from Sandhills Global. "Dealers are continuing to experience delays in fulfilling and delivering their new truck orders," says AuctionTime Manager Mitch Helman. "Strong demand remains for used heavy-duty trucks."

The 5% month-to-month drop in heavy-duty truck inventory coincided with a rise in auction values, which increased 2.4% M/M. Asking values for heavy-duty trucks continued to slide from the historic highs reached in May 2022. The 3.6% M/M asking value decrease from July to August isn't surprising, considering that asking values are typically slower to react to market changes than auction values.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use. Regional EVI data is available for the United States (and key geographic regions within) and Canada, allowing Sandhills to reflect machine values by location.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The newest market reports dive into the semi-trailer and medium-duty truck markets, as well as the trends in medium-duty construction equipment, providing a complete view of equipment market trends.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Truck Market (PRNewswire)

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Truck Market

Following a 1.7% M/M inventory increase from June to July, which was a considerably lower increase compared to prior months, heavy-duty truck inventory levels dropped 5% M/M from July to August. Heavy-duty truck inventory was still up 6.6% year-over-year.

Auction EVI increased 2.4% M/M and was up 16% YOY.

Asking values decreased for the third consecutive month, dipping 3.6% M/M; asking values were up 30% YOY.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailer Market (PRNewswire)

U.S. Used Semi-Trailer Market

Semi-trailer inventory closely follows that of heavy-duty trucks, with inventory levels decreasing 2.5% M/M.

Auction values decreased for the fifth consecutive month and were down 3.2% M/M in August. Auction EVI increased 17% YOY.

Asking values dropped for the third consecutive month, down 2.9% M/M. Asking EVI increased 40% YOY.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Truck Market (PRNewswire)

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Truck Market

Medium-duty truck inventory levels have remained steady in recent months and were down just 1.1% M/M in August. Medium-duty truck inventory was up 34% YOY.

Auction EVI was flat M/M and increased 7.4% YOY.

Asking EVI decreased 0.6% M/M and increased 20% YOY.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Market (PRNewswire)

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Market

Inventory continues to slowly climb in the heavy-duty construction equipment market. August inventory levels were up 0.75% M/M and down 38% YOY.

August was the fourth consecutive month of auction value decreases. Auction EVI decreased 2% M/M and increased 7.1% YOY.

Asking values have also been trending down in recent months. Asking EVI decreased 0.4% M/M and increased 6.2% YOY.

U.S. Used Farm Equipment Market (PRNewswire)

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Market

While inventory levels in the medium-duty construction equipment market continue to grow, posting an increase of 5.2% M/M in August, auction values for this category have been decreasing since May 2022 .

In August, auction values decreased 0.8% M/M and increased 7.8% YOY.

Asking values have been slowly decreasing in recent months. Asking EVI decreased 0.4% M/M and increased 13% YOY.

Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company) (PRNewswire)

U.S. Used Farm Equipment Market

The leveling-off pattern seen in farm equipment over the past few months continued in August with inventory levels decreasing just 0.4% M/M, and down 22% YOY.

Auction EVI decreased 3.5% M/M and increased 7.2% YOY.

Asking EVI continued to trend upwards in August, increasing 4% M/M and 7.7% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

U.S. Used Medium -Duty Construction Market (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandhills Global