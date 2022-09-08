Novarad secures a strategic regional network alliance for its augmented reality surgical navigation product, which has been providing unique solutions and cutting-edge technologies to neurosurgical and spine markets for more than 30 years

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad Corporation announces a strategic alliance with a network of well-established specialty Neurosurgical and Spine distribution partners within the US. The initial network covers locations from the Eastern seaboard to Texas, with additional partners to be added throughout the entire USA in the 4th quarter of 2022. These medical device distributors bring widespread experience and a strong local presence to support the growth of Novarad's new VisAR and OpenSight product lines.

VisAR, a revolutionary Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation technology, transforms a patient's imaging data. Presenting as a 3-dimensional hologram visible through an optical visor, this augmented reality is superimposed onto the patient with sub-millimeter accuracy, allowing the surgeon to focus directly on their objective without looking away from the separate monitor. Today, costly impediments and timely setups force surgeons to work without navigation. Novarad's state-of-the-art VisAR system is a huge step towards making surgical guidance widely available and economically feasible.

The regional specialty distributors that comprise this network have brought unique solutions and cutting-edge technologies to neurosurgical and spine markets for more than 30 years," said Jim Bazzinotti, President, US Neurosurgical. The network includes, US Neurosurgical, Proficient Surgical, Steven Baum, President, covering (CT, RI, MA, NH, NYC, No. NJ, ME and VT), Life Surgical, Eric Johnson, President, covering (DC, DE, MD, So. NJ, E.PA and No.VA), Nautilus Surgical, Rex Burbage, President, covering (DC, MD, NC, VA, and W.VA), Neuro-Tec, Tom Smithweck, President, covering (AL, GA and SC), Armamentarium Surgical, John Nail, President, covering (AR, KS, LA, MO, MS, OK, TN, TX, W.KY).

With a broad reach, Novarad's patented innovation transforms both surgeries and medical education by providing real-time viewing of anatomy and critical structures on the patient.

Dr. Wendell Gibby, Novarad's founder and CEO, says, "this is transformational technology that provides the precision of a robot, the portability of a stethoscope and the versatility of human powered intelligence." Dr. Gibby, addressing the significance of VisAR, continues, "Like a surgical GPS, VisAR provides a roadmap to guide the surgeon to the pathology of interest." Easy to expand with a reduced IT footprint, VisAR's size and scalability benefit physicians and hospitals alike.

To learn more about VisAR or Novarad's distribution network, start a VisAR trial at your facility, or to become a distributor, go to Novarad.net/visar.

