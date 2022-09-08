Polish Ministry of Education and Science signs MOU with Istation to provide digital curriculum to Ukrainian refugee students

Available at no cost to students or schools, Ukrainian refugee students in Poland will receive access to Istation's literacy and math programs

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation , a leader in educational technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Poland's Ministry of Education and Science to provide its digital reading and math curriculum to students in Poland. The initiative is specifically designed to support Ukrainian refugee students currently residing in Poland. Students will receive Istation's services and programs at no cost to the student.

Istation President and CEO Richard H. Collins signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Poland’s Ministry of Education and Science (PRNewswire)

The Memorandum of Understanding between Istation and The Ministry of Education and Science was signed during the 31st Economic Forum , titled "Europe in the Face of New Challenges," held September 6-8 in Karpacz, Poland.

"The Istation program provides a service to Poland that we can see great benefit from implementing," said Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a member of the Polish Parliament since 2005. "Istation has a leading reputation for helping students learn and find joy in their learning. We are delighted to partner with Istation and its people for a successful implementation in Poland."

Under the terms of the agreement, Istation will provide access credentials for Istation Reading and Istation Math to all students included in the program and will develop online tutorials to help students use the program and understand the benefits of their learning.

"Driven by scientific evidence and comprehensive research, Istation has been helping educators improve students' core skills for almost 25 years," said Istation CEO Richard Collins. "We are honored to be selected by the Ministry of Education and Science to support the needs of Ukrainian refugees, and we look forward to serving as a collaborative partner to Poland throughout this implementation."

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms.

