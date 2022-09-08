See's Candies® Celebrates Founder Mary See's Birthday

To commemorate the occasion, candy lovers are encouraged to indulge in the brand's sweet week-long Deal of the Day promotions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the heritage candy company, invites fans to honor their founder, Mary See, September 10 through 18.

See's Candies was founded on the American dream when mother and son duo, Mary and Charles See, moved from Canada to sunny California. It was then that Charles decided to start his own candy company, selling sweets made from his mother's recipes.

They settled in Pasadena, CA in a post-Victorian style home and Mary began making candy in the bungalow's black-and-white kitchen. When Charles opened the first See's Candies shop in Los Angeles, he chose the now-iconic checkerboard theme inspired by this very kitchen.

For over a century, Mary See has remained an inspiration for the brand. In fact, many See's confections are still made with love using Mary's original recipes, including Peanut Brittle, Victoria Toffee, and Chocolate Walnut Fudge. They simply can't be improved upon and are deeply loved by customers.

Here's how fans can join in on the festivities as the candy company celebrates Mary See's 167th birthday:

September 10 through 18 : Brand fans should be on the lookout for special pricing on See's classic favorites.

Candy lovers will be able to enjoy the Deal of the Day after it's announced each morning on See's social media channels ( Facebook Twitter , and Instagram ) and on See's website.

While supplies last in shops and online, purchase the limited-time only See's Birthday Bundle, which includes:

"Mary See's motto, Quality Without Compromise, continues to guide the company and we are proud to uphold her high standards across all areas of our business," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

