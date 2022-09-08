Suburban Propane Collaborates with David's House to Prepare Snack Packs for Families with Children Receiving Treatment through Dartmouth Health Children's Hospital

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with David's House , a nonprofit that strives to provide a place to stay, healthy meals, and support for families with children receiving treatment through Dartmouth Health Children's in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Representatives from Suburban Propane and David’s House joined forces to pack snack packs for families visiting children at Dartmouth Health Children’s Hospital and stuff gift bags for the organization’s upcoming golf tournament fundraiser. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation. (photo courtesy of Suburban Propane) (PRNewswire)

Suburban Propane's donation includes food and pantry items necessary to create snack packs for families to take with them as they visit their hospitalized children. Volunteers from local Suburban Propane customer service centers were on hand to build the snack packs, and assist the David's House staff in preparing gift bags for their upcoming 23rd annual fundraising golf tournament.

"We are beyond grateful to Suburban Propane and their staff for their support of our mission. As an organization that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, we couldn't continually provide all that we do for families without strong community partnerships such as this one," states Jaye Olmstead, Executive Director at David's House. "I know that every child and family who turns to us shares our gratitude."

"At Suburban Propane, we know that home and community is where the heart is," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We're proud to team up with the incredible staff at David's House in support of their mission to provide a home-away-from-home for families experiencing one of the most difficult challenges of their lives. We hope our donation helps these families feel more nourished and secure, and we wish David's House incredible success with their upcoming golf tournament."

The partnership is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About David's House:

David's House is the primary hospitality house that partners with Dartmouth Health Children's (DHC) to support the families accessing advanced pediatric care through the medical center's 30 different pediatric specialties. David's House houses these families whether they need to be in the area for one night or for many months. It should be noted that while we collaborate as much as possible with DHC make sure families' needs for food and shelter are met, we are a separate grassroots nonprofit that does not receive direct financial support from the hospital, or from state or federal sources.

Since serving our first guests in 1986, David's House has been open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to provide over 16,000 unique families from around the world with care and support. Our handicap-accessible house was specially designed with bright, themed bedrooms; a large galley-style kitchen that allows for homecooked meals and plenty of guest interaction; numerous bathrooms fully stocked with personal care items; and indoor and outdoor play spaces. Apart from overnight accommodations in our 20 bedrooms, we support guests by providing assorted food items and beverages; miscellaneous equipment including breast pumps, mini fridges for nursing moms to keep milk in, bed rails, and wheelchairs; two full-stocked laundry rooms; and quilts, stuffed animals, toys and books for children to take home. We also provide dinners numerous times a week, donated from local restaurants or our dedicated cooking volunteers.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

David's House Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.