Dr. Simone Gold Press Conference Friday, September 9, 2022

Prominent Doctor and Lawyer Who Challenged Covid Narrative to be Released From Prison Tomorrow: Will Discuss Sentencing, Legal Action, and Future of Health Care in USA

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), will be holding a press conference tomorrow, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Miami Federal Detention Center at 11:00AM ET, located at 33 NE 4th St, Miami, FL 33132.

Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for reading prepared remarks in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Dr. Gold, a prominent doctor and lawyer, was charged and served a federal prison term for a non-violent misdemeanor trespassing charge with no prior record.

During her prison stay, Gold was quarantined with eight days of solitary confinement for refusing to take the Covid-vaccine, the only so-called "vaccine" in the world that has proven not to be able to stop transmission or infection, suggesting the "vaccine" is a complete fraud perpetuated on the American people as well as medical and global communities.

As the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning, Dr. Gold and a team of Frontline Doctors stood on the steps of the United States Supreme Court to tell the American people that there was early treatment medication was available, and a vaccine was unnecessary. During that historic press conference, viewed by over 24 million Americans, they discussed hydroxychloroquine, which has a 200% weighted average against hospitalization and death.

Dr. Golds' additional prescription, calling for the early use of Ivermectin to treat Covid patients, was vindicated this week, as was AFLDS' concern that masks will do more harm than good. In the Ivermectin study, examining over 80,000 patients, a 92% reduction in mortality and 100% reduction in hospitalizations was shown.

Dr. Gold intends to take questions and share new objectives regarding the AFLDS mission over the next several months.

America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) stands up for every American looking for the best quality healthcare by empowering doctors working on the front lines of our nation's most pressing healthcare challenges. AFLDS can be found on the web at www.AFLDS.org.

