POLICY REPORTER LAUNCHES POLICY REPORTER PARTNERS

Enrollment begins for new community of Reimbursement Opinion Leaders (ROLs) designed to improve the access-to-treatment experience for patients

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policy Reporter, a TrialCard company, today announced the launch of Policy Reporter Partners, a community of Reimbursement Opinion Leaders (ROLs) whose mission is to improve the access-to-treatment experience for patients through professional knowledge sharing. PR Partners brings together the growing, yet often dispersed and siloed, universe of reimbursement professionals and patient advocates in a modern and compliant way. Partners can select from a variety of traditional and online settings such as group advisory boards, one-on-one interviews, and custom online surveys to share their expertise, earn honoraria, and support charitable causes.

"ROLs play a key role in ensuring patients are able to successfully access the treatments they so desperately need," said Peter Weissberg, Managing Director for Policy Reporter. "With PR Partners, these reimbursement professionals now have a vehicle to share their expertise with one another while also providing insights to our pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and device manufacturers who are continuously seeking ways to enhance their own patient support programs and reimbursement strategies. This valuable information will be instrumental as we work to create solutions for our clients within the complex and ever-changing reimbursement environment."

PR Partners is actively accepting new Partner applications. Interested individuals with the following experiences may register now at www.policyreporter.com/partners:

Hospital/Physician Reimbursement Staff (Access Coordinators, Prior Authorization Teams)

Health Plan/PBM Medical Director or Pharmacy Director

Guidelines and Pathways Committee Leadership

Patient Advocacy Organizations

Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and Device Manufacturers

Healthcare Policy Professionals

"The launch of PR Partners reflects our company's continued commitment to patient advocates and payers, as well as charitable organizations within our communities," added Tim Ogren, General Manager for Policy Reporter. "For each person that joins PR Partners, Policy Reporter will make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, a family and children's non-profit charity dedicated to supporting families with sick children in their time of need."

About Policy Reporter

Policy Reporter provides innovative healthcare software solutions to track payer policies in near real time and a suite of consulting services to enhance market access strategies and patient support programs. Its clients include many of the largest pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics manufacturers along with leading academic institutions and organized provider groups. For more information or a free demo, please visit https://www.policyreporter.com.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization support for more than 400 life science customers and has connected over 36 million patients with more than $22 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

