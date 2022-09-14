Immunologix Laboratories Appoints Dr. Pierre Jolicoeur as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunologix Laboratories announced today that Dr. Pierre Jolicoeur has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned scientist and trusted operational leader, Dr. Jolicoeur will help drive strategic growth and operational excellence across the company.

"Dr. Pierre Jolicoeur is an outstanding addition to the Immunologix team," said Michael Anderson, President and CEO. "Pierre is an exceptional business leader and has demonstrated aptitude for fostering a team environment coupled with technical expertise. As an accomplished executive with extensive industry knowledge, Pierre will be instrumental in scaling our trajectory and ensuring success for our clients." Lauren Stevenson, Chief Scientific Officer & Head, Translational Sciences, adds "I'm very excited to partner closely with Dr. Jolicoeur to bring our scientific strategy and vision to fruition by uniting our high science with streamlined, client-centric operations that delivers impeccable quality."

Dr. Pierre Jolicoeur holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology and brings over 25 years of Bioanalytical and vaccine experience, building new business segments in regulated industries as well as launching operations in multiple countries. As such, Dr. Jolicoeur is well positioned to leverage his unique experience to oversee the operational activities of this best-in-class CRO. Jolicoeur said, "I am incredibly energized to help lead our team at Immunologix in the next phase of innovation and growth along with continued execution and delivery. This organization is led by renowned scientific experts and integrates Translational Sciences with the laboratory in ways never seen before. This unique scientific network promotes creative thinking and helps design project-specific approaches aimed at expediting the drug development process."

About Immunologix Laboratories

Founded in 2012, Immunologix Laboratories is a contract research organization located in Tampa FL that offers GLP and GCP compliant laboratory capabilities focused on ligand binding-based bioanalysis specializing in pharmacokinetic, immunogenicity, and biomarker assays in support of preclinical and clinical studies. Immunologix Translational Sciences Division provides dedicated scientific resources to advise, develop, and implement scientific strategies and practical solutions for innovator development programs.

Media Contact:

Name: John Ryan

Job Title: Executive Director, Business Development

Email address: jryan@immunologixlabs.com

Website: https://www.immunologixlabs.com/

